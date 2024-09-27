Stunning rural cottage in Staffordshire is up for sale – take a look inside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A stunning cottage in Burntwood that features a two-floor master bedroom is on the market.

The four-bed house on Bramble Lane is listed by estate agents Purplebricks and is asking for offers of £785,000 and over.

It's set in a rural location with good access to shops, schools and parks, as well as Burntwood town centre, making it an 'ideal family home'.

The hallway leads to a cosy lounge with a wide brick fireplace, and a second lounge with glass doors looking out to the garden.

From there, the hallway leads to a long, traditional but modern kitchen and dining room with a window-ledge seat and a breakfast bar. There is also a downstairs toilet and utility room.

From the entrance hall, a spiral staircase leads up to the first floor with four bedrooms – one of which is the stunning master bedroom. Wooden units provide plenty of storage space in the room, and another small set of stairs leads up to a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom.

The hall leads to an additional family bathroom with a free standing tub, spotlights, and a window looking into the lush green garden.

At the front the house benefits from a huge gated driveway, double garage and outbuildings, and a landscaped garden at the back with a brick fire pit and patio for outdoor dining.

More information can be found at purplebricks.co.uk.