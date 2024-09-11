Police called and dog seized after going loose on Burntwood street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police were called to Nightingale Walk at around 12.10pm after reports that the dog, which is believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, was loose on the street.

The owner of the dog had also received a minor injury after falling to the floor in an attempt to bring it under control, but officers found the dog had been put back in the house as they arrived at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident and the dog has been seized by dog handlers and will undergo a safety assessment.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We have seized a dog that escaped from a house in Burntwood.

"At about 12.10pm today (Wednesday 11 September), we were called a street near Nightingale Walk following reports that a dog was loose in the street.

"The owner of the dog suffered a minor injury after falling to the floor in attempts to bring it back under control.

"By the time officers got to the scene, the dog had been put back in the house and was secured.

"No-one else was injured in the incident.

"The dog, believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, has been seized by dog handlers for a safety assessment.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."