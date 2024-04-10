Cabinet have backed plans for a new Burntwood skate park

This comes as the old skatepark at Cherry Cross lease has come to an end. The park was leased from Staffordshire County Council, however now it is due to be redeveloped and the current skate park is not suitable to be relocated.

Despite being approved by councillors this week the plans will still need to be signed off by the planning committee. Permission will also be required from Coalfield Industry Social Welfare Organisation who own the land that the Council leases for the leisure centre.

The new facility will cost £106,000 and will be made up from £86,000 section 106 contributions and a £20,000 contribution from Burntwood Town Council. Despite getting approval from cabinet members it will be up to all councillors whether to include the skate park in the capital programme.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of the council said: “We are using funds negotiated from housebuilders to expand our leisure offerings right across the district.

“We understand how important they are to residents of all ages which is why we are working to deliver this replacement skate park in Burntwood and have made an investment in a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park in Lichfield.

“Our aim is to encourage more people to be more active, more often and it’s great that we are able to collaborate with Burntwood Town Council in providing a new place for skaters to meet and practice in a safe location.”