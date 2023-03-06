Pre-war vehicle show being organised for April in Hammerwich

Crank her up! Alan Parkes,Steve Clarke,Mac Watt,Alan Billington and Martyn Anker with a pre-war Austin

The Online Austin Seven Club is holding the motor show at Hammerwich Cricket Club, Burntwood, on Sunday, April 2 between 10.30am and 4pm.

Organiser Alan Parkes said: "We are looking forward to the event.

"Entry for exhibitors and visitors is free but will be asked to make a voluntary donation to Burntwood Lions for charity. Exhibitors need to pre register at klaxonhoard@gmail.com or join our Facebook group Hammerwich Pre-War Car Gathering."

He added: "Our group has been running for nearly 30 years and have more than 40 members and meet every month, this is the first time we have run this event and if it is successful we will be doing another one in September.