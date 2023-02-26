Thousands of trees handed over in Burntwood under council scheme

Dan Saberton, Chasewater Country park manager, and Councillor Victoria Wilson

Staffordshire County Council has made 5,00 free trees – a mix of rowan, hazel, wild cherry and crab apple – available to those in the area.

And it has led to 3,000 of them being given away at Chasewater Country Park, on Pool Lane in Burntwood, on Thursday from 11am to 3pm.

Councillor Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said: "This is a fantastic project that will help get more trees planted in people’s gardens and help make Staffordshire sustainable.

“Small actions when combined can have a big impact. We know that there are huge environmental benefits from having more trees. And we know, in planting more trees, we’ll help create greener communities here in Staffordshire and help us all breathe cleaner air.”

The project is part of a wider campaign by the county council to tackle climate change and reduce the county’s carbon footprint. Since declaring a climate change emergency in 2019, the authority has reduced its carbon emissions by 43 per cent.