Nerys Marchant, who runs 1st Workwear Limited, an embroidery company based at in Prospect Road, Burntwood, is taking part in a wing walk on March 25 in aid of St Giles Hospice

Nerys Marchant, 42, of Burntwood, is planning a terrifying wing walk in aid of St Giles Hospice in Whittington after her mother was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Nerys, who co-owns 1st Workware on Stanley Business Centre, Burntwood, with her husband Phil, will complete the stunt on March 25, where she will be strapped to the outside of a plane as it takes to the skies in Cirencester.

Nerys said: "I am absolutely terrified, yes, but I'm also really excited to do this. It's really nerve-wracking just thinking about it because I am scared of heights, but I think that if you are going to do something like this then you need to be pushed out of your comfort zone.

"I decided to donate the money to St Giles because it's one of those charities that pretty much everyone everywhere has some sort of link to, my mother Dilys is going through chemotherapy at the moment which really means that this is quite close to home for me."

The business owner has so far raised around £2,000 for the hospice, doubling her initial target of £1,000.

Nerys continued: "We have had so much support from the businesses and individuals that we work with, a lot of the businesses have donated around £200, which is absolutely fantastic.

"There really has been so much generosity from the community, which is brilliant. We absolutely smashed the goal of £1,000 and we are still expecting more donations as we get closer to the day."

The wing walk will take place at Cotswold Airport in Cirencester, where the daring stunt woman will board the plane in the afternoon.

Nerys said: "I am really terrified, it's absolutely out of my comfort zone, but that really makes it worth it. Any donations will be extremely helpful, whether it is just 50p or absolutely anything that people can afford."

The 42-year-old will be supported by her husband, mother and father, who will cheer her on as she flies through the skies of Gloucestershire.