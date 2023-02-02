New police base opens at Staffordshire fire station

Chase Terrace Fire Station opened its doors in 2015

Officers and PCSOs from Lichfield’s local policing team are now sharing space with firefighters at Chase Terrace Fire Station on Rugeley Road, Burntwood.

Staffordshire Police has been without a base in the area since Chasetown Police Station was closed down and sold off by the force in 2018.

Bosses say the move will free up officers' time and help maintain a visible police presence in the area.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams visited the site ahead of the start of the sharing arrangement on Tuesday.

He said: “The Chase Terrace Police base is part of Staffordshire Police’s new local policing model, with more officers based in our communities with the local knowledge and contacts to deal with the issues that matter to people.

“By putting officers in the very heart of the community, the new police base also frees up their time from travelling back and forth to Lichfield during their shift, maintaining a visible police presence in the area.

“Making the most effective use of Chase Terrace’s modern, purpose-built facilities not only makes operational sense, allowing the two emergency services to work more closely together locally, but also makes the best use of resources."

Lichfield’s local policing commander, chief inspector Karen Green, said: "We welcome the opportunity to work closely with our fire colleagues to have this base for our officers and PCSOs.

"This will reflect our commitment to Neighbourhood Policing in the area and help to reassure the local community."

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Mark Walchester said: “The opportunity for both services to work together in one building will help improve safety and community outcomes, allowing for both services to become easily accessible to our community on a day-to-day basis.

"This opportunity will also provide value for money by sharing precious resources."