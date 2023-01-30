Arrest made after masked men spotted trying to steal cars in Burntwood

Police tape.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We have arrested a man after a chain was cut off a motorbike in Burntwood.

"At 1.48am on Saturday, two masked men were seen trying car door handles in the Burntwood area. They ran away when nearby officers turned up at the scene, but we caught up with one of them.

"He was carrying a bag with a number of items inside, including bolt and wire cutters."

The spokesman added: "Whilst searching the area, we also discovered that a motorbike chain had been cut off and a rucksack had been left behind – containing a crow bar and rubber gloves."

A 16-year-old boy, from Lichfield, was arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and going equipped for vehicle theft.