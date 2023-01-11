Notification Settings

Two people taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by car

By James Vukmirovic
Burntwood
Published: 2023-01-11

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries "not believed to be serious" after being hit by a car in Staffordshire.

The crash happened on Ironstone Road and saw the air ambulance land near a Scout hut. Photo: Google
Two ambulances and a paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance and officers from Staffordshire Police were called to Ironstone Road in Burntwood at 12.46pm on Wednesday after reports of the collision.

They arrived to find a man and a woman who required treatment for injuries not believed to be serious. Both were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in the grounds of a nearby Scout hut, while Ironstone Road was closed off in both directions.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians on Ironstone Road at 12.46pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and woman, who were the pedestrians.

"They were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital by land ambulance."

Staffordshire Police has been contacted for information.

Burntwood
Staffordshire
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

