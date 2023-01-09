Roadworks at "major gateway" in Staffordshire start tonight and will last five weeks

Highways crews will be carrying out work to the roundabout at Burntwood Way and Ogley Hay Road, including the dual carriageway up to the A5 Watling Street.

It will start on January 9 with not only the road surfaced, but drainage systems will be cleaned and repaired. Any overhanging shrubs and trees will be cut back.

As the roundabout is part of a major route to the A5, the road will be closed between 7pm and 6am to allow overnight works to take place and minimise disruption to motorists. There will also be some lane closures during the day where required.

The works are part of Staffordshire County Council’s £5.2 million investment into improving eight major gateways into the county’s towns.

County Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This roundabout and junction is a major gateway into Staffordshire from the A5. To minimise disruption for commuters as much as possible, our crews will be carrying out overnight works for five weeks, with lane closures during the day only when needed.