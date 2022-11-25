Notification Settings

Tip reopens after being closed for more than two months for revamp

By Thomas Parkes

A tip in Staffordshire has reopened after being closed for two months whilst undergoing a £50,000 revamp to make the site easier for people to use.

Burntwood recycling centre. Photo: Google
Burntwood recycling centre. Photo: Google

Burntwood's Household Waste and Recycling Centre closed on September 17 and has now reopened after undergoing the revamp works.

Work has included resurfacing the site, painting fresh lines and repairs to make the popular site easier to use – and help tackle emissions there.

The investment follows the return of the county's tips back into Staffordshire County Council management in April this year with the promise of upgraded facilities and new recycling methods.

Earlier this month residents feared the closure would be extended or could even be made permanent after the original reopening date of late October was put back to November, however it has now started welcoming vehicles again.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

