Children help celebrate official opening of Burntwood Park play area

Burntwood Park’s new play area is officially opened

The park off Elder Lane now boasts a variety of the very latest features designed to give young users a fun, safe experience.

There is a unique butterfly climbing frame – the first in the UK – together with double bay swings for toddlers and older children, a giant multi-person swing, a toddler play unit, a butterfly sensory panel and sand play.

A communications board for autistic youngsters has also been installed.

The play area was officially opened on Tuesday with members of the parks team joined by the chair of Lichfield District Council Colin Greatorex, councillors Laura Ennis and Wai-Lee Ho and the parks mascot Ranger Ted.

The parks team is now working on additional features for Burntwood park such as a bike track, benches and mini-football area.

Councillor Greatorex said: “It was a pleasure to attend the official opening of the new play area at Burntwood Park.

“The children were enjoying the new equipment very much and I was delighted to see the sensory panel and sand play which will benefit children with disabilities together with the autism communications board.