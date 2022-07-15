Notification Settings

Family pay tribute to 'irreplaceable' man killed in Burntwood collision

By Thomas Parkes

The family of a man who died after a two vehicles collided in Burntwood have paid tribute to their "irreplaceable dad, boyfriend, son and friend".

Paul Summers. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Paul Summers. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Paul Summers, aged 32, was travelling in a grey Volkswagen Golf on Miners Way at 3.15pm on May 17 when his vehicle and another collided.

Mr Summers, from Cannock, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medical staff.

His family said in a statement: "Paul was an irreplaceable dad, boyfriend, son and friend to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by anyone who had the privilege of meeting him."

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, a black Volkswagen Polo, were transported to hospital for treatment. They were later discharged and continue to recover from their injuries.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) have called on any witnesses or those who may have footage of the vehicles' movements prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the force via Facebook, Twitter, or by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 516 of May 17.

Lichfield
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

