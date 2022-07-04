Chasetown FC submits plans for new stand, pitch and clubhouse extension

Fans packed The Scholars Ground for Chasetown's play-off game in April [credit: Dave Birt]

The plans will see a replacement 400-capacity west stand at The Scholars Ground, including 250 seats and standing space for 150.

According to a planning statement submitted to Lichfield Council, the clubhouse will increase in size by two-thirds, with some existing structures demolished to make way for a part single, part two-storey extension, including a covered balcony to provide views of the pitch and new function rooms.

The grass pitch will be replaced with a 3G surface.

The statement said: "The aim is to increase access to and participation in sport/football and to be a sustainable National League football club.

"In order to progress within the league structure, the supporting facilities and accommodation is required to meet identified standards.

"The existing clubhouse is also now dated and increasingly unfit for purpose or meeting of modern environmental/sustainability standards.

"The additional facilities will also be revenue generating that will help to secure the ongoing future of the club."

The first work to the clubhouse in nearly 40 years will see it used for "educational training and community activities" outside of match days, while catering and bar facilities will also be "modernised and improved".

Overall capacity at the ground will not increase.

An image of what the proposed new west stand would look like at The Scholars Ground

Chasetown chairman Steve Jones said together with "local interested businesses" he was prepared to invest in facilities that had "suffered from under investment for far too long".

He said: "Over the years Burntwood has been promised replacements to amenities it has lost over time and without private investment I see little coming to Chasetown.

"The town has seen significant growth through house building, but there has been no increase in community infrastructure. In fact, there has been a reduction of community facilities and the community need has never been so apparent."

"Chasetown Football Club needs to be sustainable both corporately and socially and we wish to be at the heart of our community.

"We engage with over 2,000 local people each week through our boys, girls, youth and adult football teams.

"The boys, girls, parents of our youth teams, our supporters of the first team and finally the wider Burntwood and Chasetown residents need a venue with facilities that are safe and modern and allow the Chasetown Football Team and Chasetown residents to progress.

"In addition to an erosion of community space and the need for the club to provide modern accommodation to progress through promotion, local business also struggle for conference and meeting facilities in the local area, and again our application would provide such facilities.

"Our application caters for and considers the environmental impacts and the needs of our local community and on this basis, we seek approval to commence the infrastructure upgrades and enhancements through private investment."

The club initially submitted an expansion scheme more than a decade ago, including a 500-seater grandstand.