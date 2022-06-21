Notification Settings

Fire crews tackle blaze at residential property in Burntwood

By Sunil MiddaBurntwoodPublished:

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential property in Burntwood.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Lawnswood Avenue. Photo: Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.
Firefighters tackle the blaze in Lawnswood Avenue. Photo: Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Fire crews from Lichfield, Cannock, Burton-upon-Trent, and appliances from West Midlands Fire Service attended the blaze on Lawnswood Avenue, after receiving a call at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

All residents had been evacuated when crews arrived and there were no injuries reported.

The crews extinguished the fire around 1.30pm and four hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus.

An investigation to the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Damage caused by the fire. Photo: Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Stuart Ruckledge said: "I would like to commend the staff within the premises for their fast-thinking and efficient decision making which has significantly de-escalated the incident.

“Crews worked diligently to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading into the surrounding residential areas.”

