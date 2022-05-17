Bikers put in force to make Stephen Sutton Ride Out special

There was an incredible turnout for the rideout

The Stephen Sutton Ride Out took place on Sunday in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and celebrated the life of Burntwood teenager Stephen, who raised millions of pounds for charity before he died of cancer in 2014.

More than 350 bikers were in attendance at the event with lots of people lining the route cheering and waving on the bikers, as well as donating, as they made the trip from Lichfield RFC to Burntwood RFC, via Tamworth.

One lady collected more than £300 in her bucket and more money is now coming in.

Stephen’s mother Jane said: “After three years, it was remarkable to be back and we are overwhelmed by the reception and the support of people, their affection and generosity.

“It is phenomenal that eight years on (from Stephen’s passing) people are still very supportive and the impact of Stephen’s story has helped and inspired so many people.

“We were very lucky with the weather and it was just a great day and the feeling was one of warmth – one of those days you look back on and think that was a lovely day for everyone involved.”

Even a power cut at Burntwood Rugby Club couldn’t stop proceedings as Western Power Distribution came to the rescue with a generator.

The Ride Out has become an annual event, first taking place in 2013, before Stephen’s death.

Stephen died the following year, having made a huge contribution as a Teenage Cancer Trust ambassador and fundraiser.

Having been first diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of 15, he made a bucket list of things he wanted to achieve. Number one was raising £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust – now more than £5.8m has now been raised in his name.