Man flown to hospital in critical condition after Burntwood crash

By Eleanor LawsonBurntwoodPublished:

A van driver has been flown to hospital after he was critically injured in a crash.

The crash took place on the A5190 in Chasetown
The collision involved multiple vehicles on the A5190 in Chasetown, Burntwood, and West Midlands Ambulance Service were contacted at 10.24am on Thursday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands CARE Team attended the scene, where they found four patients.

The first patient, the driver of a van, was assessed and found to have sustained "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

He received treatment from ambulance staff on scene and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hopsital via air ambulance for further treatment.

The second and third patients were assessed and found to have sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital via land ambulance.

The fourth patient did not require treatment.

Burntwood
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

