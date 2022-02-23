Man dies after house fire started accidentally

The house fire happened on Hawthorne Crescent in Burntwood on Sunday. Photo: Google Street Map

Firefighters from three Staffordshire fire stations were called to reports of a fire at an address on Hawthorne Crescent in Burntwood on Sunday, February 20.

Crews from Cannock, Cannock Chase Terrace and Rugeley attended the scene alongside paramedics and officers from Staffordshire Police and worked to extinguish the fire with breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

A man in his 80s was evacuated from the address, but was pronounced dead soon after despite the best efforts by paramedics.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, although fire officials did deem the fire to have been started accidentally.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A man has died in a house fire which started accidentally in Burntwood.

"Fire fighters were called at 12.35am on Sunday (20 February) to a property on Hawthorne Crescent.

"Crews from Cannock, Cannock Chase Terrace and Rugeley attended as did paramedics and officers from Staffordshire Police.

"Sadly, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

"Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire which was later deemed accidental.