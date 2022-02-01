Family celebrating Aldi deal

R and RW Bartlett has been supplying carrots and parsnips to two of the supermarket's depots since 2011 and has now extended that partnership to three.

The family has been farming in Staffordshire for six generations since the 1800s, though it was in the 1950s when owner Roy and his mother started selling their home-grown vegetables to local markets.

In 1984, Roy and his son Rod formed the business as it is today, with Rod’s daughter joining the team in 2011.

The partnership has allowed them to extend their operations significantly over the years, providing them with the stability and assurance to plan ahead and invest in staff, equipment and improved facilities.

Over the Christmas period, between four and five lorry loads of carrots and parsnips were delivered to Aldi on some of the busiest days.

Roy Bartlett said: “Our partnership with Aldi keeps us very busy - especially during key trading periods such as Christmas and Easter when our products are in particular demand.

“The growing partnership has allowed us to bring even more staff on board, invest in new technology to improve our growing and harvesting efficiencies, and integrate new sustainable farming practices."

“We’re working hard to grow our the family company whilst improving our business practices, profitability and sustainability, and we look forward to continuing our work with Aldi to enable this.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “R and RW Bartlett has been a brilliant partner to Aldi over the past ten years and their fresh British carrots and parsnips are like no other.

“Supporting local and sustainable family businesses is really important and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the company and helping them take further strides with their sustainable farming practices.”