Anti-vaxxers reported to security services after military-style drills in Staffordshire

Two teams of the Alpha Men Assemble group interlock arms and work together to offer peaceful resistance against each other on January 8, 2022 in Brownhills, England. The newly formed activist group called Alpha Men Assemble are staging combat training sessions and team building exercises across the UK. The group say they will fight for justice, equality and freedom and will oppose vaccine mandates and future lockdowns legally with direct action. Photo: Martin Pope/Getty Images

Alpha Men Assemble, a group with more than 7,000 subscribers on its Telegram social media page, has been threatening to target vaccination centres, schools and the police, with volunteers drilled by former members of the Armed Forces.

The footage of the military-style training session at Chasewater Country Park on Saturday, January 8 was captured by an undercover reporter from a national newspaper and shows those in charge talking about "taking it to the Old Bill".

It also shows the group of mostly middle-aged men engaging in boxing drills, demonstrations on how to break policing lines and tug-of-war competitions, while also hearing speeches from members of the organising group.

The inflammatory language captured on the footage included angry rants about "hitting" vaccination centres, refusing to take the vaccine and how what was being done at the park was preparation for "a war".

Recent posts on the Telegram page say the group does not incite violence or tolerate racism, but some of the messages posted on the page by subscribers had a different tone.

One message said: "I hope you have a fire in your belly. Time for action. No more ****ing about", while another hinted at telling the police that there were more of the group than there were officers.

The footage has provoked strong responses from leading political figures in Staffordshire.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, whose constituency covers parts of Chasewater, said he found the report and footage disturbing and would be taking the matter further.

He said: "The report in a national newspaper regarding the Alpha Men Assemble is disturbing, but you can never be too sure about the truth of such reports.

"However, this is an issue which I have now raised with the Home Office and the security services and I am sure they will be aware of this organisation."

A councillor, who did not want to be identified, said he was frustrated to hear about groups such as Alpha Men Assemble running campaigns to disrupt vaccination centres.

He said: "Case rates are so high at the moment and if you haven't been vaccinated, your chances of being hospitalised are so much higher, so this is the sort of problem we should not have to face.

"They're talking of going to directors of public health and vaccination centres and using military-style tactics to prevent people having the vaccination.

"We've been working for more than a year to get people vaccinated and it is frustrating to have groups like this spreading disinformation and being prepared to use violence and disrupt people's lives because they believe the vaccine has a strange property."

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for Communities and Culture, spoke about the event at Chasewater.

She said: "Law-abiding citizens have the right to gather and behave peacefully in a public place.

"We liaised with Staffordshire Police beforehand and they monitored the event."

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were aware of the pre-arranged gathering at Chasewater Country Park on Saturday.