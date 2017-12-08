Council move to offload leisure centre moves forward

Lichfield District Council's cabinet has approved a proposal for Freedom Leisure to take over the venue, as well as Friary Grange Leisure Centre in Lichfield, from February 1.

It is the same organisation which has recently obtained a lucrative ten-year contract to run a host of sites in Stafford including three council leisure centres, the Gatehouse Theatre and Stafford Castle among others.

Councillor Iain Eadie, leisure chief at Lichfield District Council, said: “We’re delighted that the work to transfer two of our leisure centres to Freedom Leisure is progressing well and is on schedule. We’re also grateful to all our fantastic staff who are helping us to achieve the transfer so smoothly.

“Outsourcing the management of our leisure centres will help us to use our resources effectively, while providing the best possible services for local people.

“Where Freedom has taken over the operation of leisure centres in other areas of the country, such as Wrexham and Arun, participation levels have gone up, significant investment into the facilities has taken place, and local communities have responded well to the wider opportunities to live healthier, more active lifestyles, and to make the most of their leisure time.”

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, Freedom Leisure Managing Director, added: “We are pleased the transfer is moving forward as planned and we are looking forward to taking on the running of the two centres in February, as well as leading a programme of improvements to boost facilities and activities offered.

“We have enjoyed meeting the teams at the centres in the run up to the hand over and we are looking forward to working with them to further shape and develop the high quality services and facilities they offer to the local community.

“We hope that our operational expertise, coupled with our local approach, will mean that the services will go from strength-to-strength in support of the objectives we share with the council.”