Gym and shops plan for old Tesco Express shop in Chase Terrace
An former Tesco Express could be transformed into a gym and two shops under new plans.
A proposal to redevelop the empty store on Cannock Road in Chase Terrace has been submitted to Lichfield District Council's planning department.
Birmingham-based Taylor Grange Developments is behind the scheme.
They argue the development will be a welcome addition to the area alongside the McDonald's at the site.
A planning document states: "The proposed gym and retail units, and general uplift to a vacant building within the Burntwood local centre will make a positive contribution to the locality, economy and community, which will work well with the other new units recently approved by planning officers in the area."
