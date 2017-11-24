Gym and shops plan for old Tesco Express shop in Chase Terrace

A proposal to redevelop the empty store on Cannock Road in Chase Terrace has been submitted to Lichfield District Council's planning department.

Birmingham-based Taylor Grange Developments is behind the scheme.

They argue the development will be a welcome addition to the area alongside the McDonald's at the site.

A planning document states: "The proposed gym and retail units, and general uplift to a vacant building within the Burntwood local centre will make a positive contribution to the locality, economy and community, which will work well with the other new units recently approved by planning officers in the area."