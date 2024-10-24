'She was getting ready to write her will' - Mother's joy at treatment in USA which saved her daughter's life.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Madi Foster was told she might only have 18 months to live in February last year after being diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), a rare and aggressive form of cancer, which had spread to her left kidney.

Madi with two of the medical staff who treated her in the USA: Cathleen Hannah (L) and Surgeon Jordan Hernandez (R)

The 20-year-old from near Stone spent almost spent three months undergoing major surgery at The National Institute of Health (NIA) in Maryland near Washington DC – the centre receives around $48 billion of funding from the US government for the research and treatment of patients from around the world..

The former Alleynes Academy pupil flew out to the States in July after a crowd funder started by her mother Nicola raised over £46,000 for her flights, accommodation and expenses whilst receiving treatment and in the immediate aftermath.

She spent seven hours in surgery and then an extensive period in intensive care.

Madi after her treatment

Amongst the treatment she had was spinal surgery and doctors removed her right adrenal gland, a section of bowel and 60-per-cent of her liver. Madi donated tissue, blood and plasma in return for the treatment and it will be tested and used on future patients.

Madi with Doctor Hernandez

Nicola said: "The treatment there which is unavailable on the NHS was first class. The staff were incredible and the work they do funded by the US government is ground breaking because they are also a research centre.

"After a few days of receiving the news, of the ACC we all decided that we weren’t willing to accept it, although Madi was already talking about writing her will or wish list in which, typically of her. she would donate wigs and other items she had used to other cancer sufferers.

"We were determined to explore all options and we are so glad we did, due in no short measure to the people who supported Madi through the gofundme page and we are eternally grateful to them."

After flying back from the USA earlier this month, Madi will now receive four more months of chemotherapy before further possible surgery next year.

She said: "I am so glad I was able to go out to the NIA because the treatment wasn't available in the UK and it probably saved my life.

"It was a whirlwind of surgery, appointments, recovery and visits to medical centres so I didn't get to see much of the scenery but I am just so grateful to everyone who helped me here and in the USA.

"The four more rounds of chemotherapy will probably take me through to February at which time there is a possibility of a return visit to the NIA but we will have to see – the future is certainly brighter than it was when I first received the diagnosis."