Did you feel the earth move? Mini-earthquake recorded on Shropshire/Staffordshire border

The British Geological Survey instruments recorded a 0.8 magnitude quake two kilometres under a rural site at Outwoods, near Newport.

They say it happened at 11.56am on Friday, October 11.

It is one of many such mini-quakes recorded across the UK every year.

Picture: British Geological Survey

The scientists ask for people to record whether they felt anything or not because it all helps their research.

You can record information on the BGS website.