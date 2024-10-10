Swim school hoping to make a splash in south Staffordshire by opening new pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Turtle Tots Staffordshire already helps babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers learn to swim at pools in Stoke-on-Trent, Brewood and Stafford.

Now franchisee Sam Taker is hoping to transform a recently-vacated unit at Dunston Business Village, near Penkridge, into a swimming pool to offer more youngsters the chance to enjoy the water while they pick up a valuable life skill.

The change of use application, submitted to South Staffordshire District Council, has been backed by Dunston Business Village’s owner and landlord Adrian McLaughlin. In a supporting letter to the council, he said: “I believe this facility will significantly benefit both the onsite businesses and the local community, especially given the growing population in the area.

A Google Street View Image Of Dunston Business Village

“Currently we have a special educational needs (SEN) school onsite that would be very interested in utilising the swimming pool for lessons if the application is approved. Additionally there is a playgroup for children under three years old and the pool can provide opportunities that were previously unavailable.

“The swimming pool will also enhance support for existing businesses by offering adult sessions and fitness classes, contributing to the mental wellbeing of those working at the site before and after office hours, as well as during lunch breaks. Moreover it will benefit The Courtyard Restaurant onsite by attracting customers and Turtle Tots potentially hosting events.

“The building was originally utilised as an office and became vacant at the end of August, following the company’s relocation to a larger facility. We have ample parking available for all businesses and visitors on site – the previous occupant only required 20 parking spaces, while Sam will only need 15 at any given time.

“There are no residential properties in the immediate vicinity of the business village. And we have never encountered any highway issues when submitting other planning applications.”