A North Staffordshire council could change “ambitious” carbon reduction targets.

Currently Staffordshire Moorlands has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 however this target might be extended following consultations.

In 2019 the council declared a climate emergency and pledged to work towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Part of the main effort in reducing carbon emissions by the council has been focused on vehicles, building and leisure facilities.

The latest Climate Change Annual Report presented to cabinet members lists the actions taken by the council and makes 18 recommendations for the following year. However as part of the recommendations a review of the climate target is set to take place.

The new targets are set to be agreed by February and could be pushed back to 2050. The options are to keep the district wide target of 2030, move to 2043 which is the recommendation of the Tyndall Centre for climate change research or move the target to 2050 which is the target for the county council.

Councillor Mark Johnson, Chair of Staffordshire Moorlands District Council Climate Change Working Group said: “The 2030 target for its own direct footprint remains a target that may, just, be within the Council’s grasp. Where the task is far harder is for the district to achieve the same. The existing target of 2030 is not achievable and arguably never was.

“While the level of council engagement with other stakeholders has deepened considerably, the challenges are large and too complex, and the tools available too limited. Now seems the right time for SMDC to open an honest and transparent debate on this target with elected members and the broader public.”

Council Leader, Mike Gledhill said: “We are pretty confident that we can hit our target for 2030 on carbon reduction on the items that are under our control as a council. What’s harder is to achieve those carbon reduction targets that are more dependent on others than they are dependent on ourselves.

“I don’t say that to criticise organisations or businesses, many people are working really hard on this but the targets are ambitious and we do have to take that into account.”