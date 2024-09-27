Creative types invited to help design feature at Staffordshire Arboretum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas has put out the invitation to artists across the country to participate in the art installation, which is to be featured within the new Guiding Lights exhibition opening later this year.

‘Guiding Lights - Canopy of a Thousand Dreams,’ will showcase 1,000 hand-crafted leaves made by members of the public and local school children, attached to a large indoor tree sculpture.

In addition to being accessible throughout the day, Guiding Lights will be highlighted as part of this year’s Illuminated Arboretum experience, a mile-long winter light trail that draws thousands of visitors to the 150-acre estate.

People are being encouraged to craft leaves using a variety of materials, including fabric, card, felt, crochet, or embroidery, and then post them to the Arboretum for inclusion in the display.

The leaves can be knitted, crocheted, embroidered, or decorated in any natural leaf shade; green, brown, orange or yellow.

Designs should be double-sided as they may be visible from both sides and from many different angles and are permitted to be a maximum of 30cm in length, of any variety, and the Arboretum said that multiple entries per person are welcome.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is inviting creative individuals from across the country to contribute toward an art installation to be featured within the new Guiding Lights exhibition opening later this year

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “These handmade leaves will symbolise the pledges we make as individuals for our future, reflecting on how we can live and dream as we do because of those that have served and sacrificed on behalf of the Nation.

“The tree they will be attached to will form the centrepiece of our new Guiding Lights exhibition that showcases creative works produced through our 2024 learning and participation programmes that are helping us pass the baton of Remembrance to the next generation.”

All contributions must be received by November 23 and leaves can be hand delivered to the Arboretum, or posted to Canopy of a Thousand Dreams at the National Memorial Arboretum on Croxall Road in Alrewas.

The Guiding Lights exhibition will be open to visitors from December 6, coinciding with the launch of the Illuminated Arboretum light trail and will be viewable during the day until January 31 next year.

For more information about Canopy of a Thousand Dreams, go to thenma.org.uk/about-us/news/public-invited-to-contribute-to-the-canopy-of-a-thousand-dreams