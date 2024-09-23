Staffordshire service receives good report after inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report has been published after a full inspection in spring this year – it found the service outstanding in one area, good in six and adequate in four.

Two areas of promising practice were highlighted, one was responding to major and multi-agency incidents and a preventative approach with the Civil Contingencies Unit and another working with the NHS on responses to falls and the home from hospital service.

The report said the service needed to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service. They identified staff improving their knowledge and understanding of equality, diversity and inclusion and working on the benefits of risk assessment around fire and other emergencies.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said: “We are very pleased to receive such a positive report and to receive an outstanding grading for our response to major incidents is fantastic.

"Our staff work tirelessly to work towards our vision of making Staffordshire the safest place to be, and to see that hard work recognised in this report is very encouraging.

“It is important to us that the inspectorate stated we are good at promoting the right values and culture, this is really key to us as our people sit at the heart of our organisation and everything we do.

"It will also be welcome news to our communities that the report states we represent value for money for the public.”

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime Ben Adams said: “I am delighted the improvements I have seen in Staffordshire Fire & Rescue through my regular performance monitoring have been recognised by His Majesty’s inspectorate.

Ben Adams

“Performing at this high standard is down to the hard work and dedication of our firefighters, staff and senior leaders.”