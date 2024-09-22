50-year-old road sign rescued from scrapyard now at Aldridge museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Despite the thousands of signs that have been installed by the National highways teams over the years, none have sparked a social media frenzy quite like the Keele Services sign that mysteriously went missing.

The sign was unique in that it was believed to be the oldest sign of its kind on the network, dating back to the mid-1970s.

To add to its uniqueness, the sign was also placed in the central reservation of the M6. Opposed to regular signs that sit on the left.

With so many people asking where the sign had gone, National Highways Matt Sparks launched his personal mission to rescue the piece of highway history from the scrap heap.

The sign in situ on the M6 southbound carriageway, between junctions 16 and 15, before age got the better of it

Matt, who works in the National Occupancy Business Administration team, discovered that age had got the better of the sign as it was rusting away, with the signage being barely visible.