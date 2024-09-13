Festival goers disappointed and left 'out of pocket' after Kinver music event cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organisers of the 'Big Day Out' promised music from tribute acts to the likes of Oasis, Take That, UB40 and Ed Sheeran, street food, a gin and fizz bar, stalls and fairground rides plus family entertainment.

It was to be held at the Edward Marsh Centre on May 25 and posters said 2,000 people had signed up.

But it was postponed at short notice due to the weather, with the tickets being honoured for an alternative event on the same weekend at Stourport Manor Hotel Grounds.