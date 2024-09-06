Former Staffordshire police station to be turned into houses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Planning officers at Tamworth Borough Council recommended that councillors grant permission for the development. However in the committee meeting in December 2023 overruled the advice and said the development did not comply with parking standards, did not provide enough outdoor space and represents overdevelopment of the site.

However the planning inspector disagreed with the determination from the planning committee. In the decision notice the inspector states: “There are a number of public car parks in the immediate vicinity of the site which could be utilised if so required.

“The Council has indicated that parking availability in surface level car parks is at a premium at night, but from my observations in the late evening and at various times during the day, there were a number of parking spaces available.

“Given the availability of such parking and the on-street parking restrictions that are in place in the area around the appeal site, I do not consider that the proposal would have an adverse impact on on-street parking.”

Former Police Station

The planning inspector also ruled that the council asked unreasonably and awarded costs to the applicant. The exact figure, according to a report to councillors, has yet to be agreed however could range between £11,000 to £15,000.

In a separate judgement the planning inspector said: “In relation to car parking, the Council departed from the response by the Highway Authority that the proposed provision was acceptable, but in its reasoning, the Council have not taken account of the highly accessible location of the appeal site, where easy access by walking and cycling to town centre services and public transport connections exist.

“The Council’s reference to the redevelopment of public car parks was vague and was not supported by any further detail. As such, the Council has failed to justify this refusal sufficiently.

“The Council’s refusal also referred to the shortfall in private outdoor amenity space, but on this, the Council’s reasoning in its Statement of Case refers to a lack of parks and open space areas within close proximity to the site. It was however accepted at the hearing that a number of open space areas are within easy walking distance of the appeal site.

“These factors constitute unreasonable behaviour and have resulted in the applicant having to provide evidence by pursuing this appeal and thereby incurring unnecessary and wasted expense. For the reasons given above, unreasonable behaviour resulting in unnecessary or wasted expense has occurred and a full award of costs is therefore warranted.”