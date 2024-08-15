Tributes left at scene of A41 crash that killed man in his 20s

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The driver in his 20s, who has not yet been identified by police, died when his Seat Arona left the carriageway on the A41 near Tong, hit a tree and caught fire. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident on August 4 happened between Lizard Mill Farm Junction and Pickmere Roundabout - where the road meets the A5 – at around 1am.

Tributes on the A41 between Lizard Mill Farm Junction and Pickmere Roundabout

West Mercia Police has been appealing for witnesses to the incident, although officers say they do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The road remained closed throughout the Sunday morning following the incident while emergency services cleared away the scene and the road was resurfaced.

This week, poignant reminders of the incident have been left on the remains of tree stump at the scene where the driver died.

The tree is thought to have been damaged in the incident and cut down following the crash.

Candles in glass holders along with flowers adorned the site in tribute to the young male driver.

And more than a week after the incident, one side of the carriageway is still coned off as the road surface awaits repair following the fatal collision and fire.

West Mercia Police has thanked people who have come forward with information but are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "Officers carrying out enquiries into the fatal collision on the A41 in Tong, Shropshire on Sunday, August 4 have thanked everyone that has come forward with information and footage to help with the investigation.

"However, we are continuing to appeal to the public, and ask anyone who may have been in the area and may have dashcam footage from around 12.30am and 1.30am to please get in touch. People can contact PC Neil Evans by emailing neil.evans@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 36i of August 4, 2024.”