Freedom of the Borough award for Tamworth Tap owners

George and Louise have run the Tamworth Tap Brewing Company for a number of years during which they have twice won CAMRA pub of the year and other various accolades which has positively put the Staffordshire town on the map on a national scale.

Visitors from all over the UK visit the Tap to enjoy a host of real ales and live entertainment and activities.

The couple will receive a prestigious Freedom of the Borough accolade at a presentation at the Town Hall with The Mayor of Tamworth, Councillor Gareth Coates.

The decision to grant George and Louise the honour was voted for unanimously at the full council meeting in May.

Councillor Nova Arkney, Portfolio Holder for infrastructure, heritage and local economy, said: “Tamworth Tap has taken its success and given back to the people of Tamworth, bringing an old building back to life and attracting locals and visitors to our town. We’re delighted to bestow the honour of the title Freeman of the Borough to George and Louise.”