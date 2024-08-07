Homes plan for greenbelt land sparks uproar from villagers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The development has been proposed on land at Boscobel Lane in Bishops Wood and would deliver 40 affordable homes with an estimated mix of 10 first homes, 10 shared ownership and 20 for social rent.

If approved, the 5.23-hectare site would also see a shop built, which is intended to "serve the needs of the local community", as stated on the planning statement submitted on behalf of property developers Boningale Homes.

The statement also said a single vehicular access point would serve the development from Boscobel Lane and existing trees and hedgerows will be incorporated into plans "where possible".

The land off Boscobel Lane, Bishops Wood

It adds that the development would also offer public open space, which could include the addition of a play area and community orchard.

The proposals have however been met with backlash from residents, with 52 formal objections having been made so far in response to the planning application submitted to South Staffordshire District Council.

A total of 916 people have also penned their signatures on a petition which has been put forward to the local authority.