Gecko-load of this! Free animal handling sessions at Stafford pet shop all summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From now until the end of August, a Stafford pet shop will be hosting free handling sessions twice a week for curious kids.

Olivia Mae 8, with the blue gecko

Stafford Pets and Aquatics will be joined by volunteers from Robbie’s Reptile Room and Cuddle Gang who are bringing exotic animals from around the world right to the pet shop, where children will be able to hold and pet them to their heart’s content.

Robbie Kirkland with Vapour the snake - Robbie's Reptile Room.

If they’re feeling brave enough, they can also visit Vapour the nine foot snake.

Joining Vapour - from a distance - will be some geckos (leopards, crested, chahoua and giant geckos), bearded dragons, snakes (royal python and boa), tortoises, and a blue tongue skink.

Jake Rock holding Guinness, a disabled Bearded Dragon.

Manager of Stafford Pets and Aquatics Charley Emery-Pearson, said: “We just want to give back to the community, we have had a rough few years with Covid so it's our way of saying thank you for all the support.

Nathaniel Pearson 5, with the tortoise

“We love seeing the children come and handle the animals, and we know it’s sometimes hard to find things to keep the kids entertained, especially something that’s within budget and fun as well.”

Sessions will be held every Tuesday and Friday from 12pm - 2pm.