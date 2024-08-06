Police appeal for help in finding missing man, 43, from Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police is asking for the public's help in finding missing 43-year-old Simon.

He was last seen at around 3pm in Burntwood yesterday (5 August).

Have you seen Simon?

Simon is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 639 of August 5 or use Live Chat on Staffordshire Police's website.