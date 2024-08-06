Appeal to witnesses after police dog left with nasty gash following violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal to ask for help identifying who struck PD Vixen with a brick as she tried to stop people causing violence in Tamworth on Sunday night.

The dog was left with a gash above her right eye which required medical treatment, but is now recovering at home, with the force saying she is expected to return to work in a couple of days.

The attack on Vixen was one of a number of injuries suffered by police dogs over the incidents in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent, with two other dogs also injured, while several police officers were also assaulted during the two incidents.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to identify those responsible for striking one of our police dogs with a brick and injuring six officers in the violent disorder in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent.

"Vixen was bravely trying to stop one of the thugs when she was struck above her right eye with a brick.

"She suffered a nasty gash and required medical treatment, but is now recovering at home and expected to return to work in a couple of days.

"Six officers were also assaulted across the two disorder incidents, which is completely unacceptable. Thankfully, none of their injuries are serious.

"One man has already been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker after an officer was assaulted in the disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday (3 August)."

The force said that Vixen was recovering at home and would be back on duty in a couple of days. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison condemned the violence seen over the weekend.

He said: “Our officers faced mindless violence and showed exceptional bravery.

"It is unacceptable that those trying to keep the public safe are attacked so violently.

"This disregard for the local community and public property also resulted in seven police cars being damaged, likely costing the taxpayer thousands of pounds to fix.

“Police dogs are considered just as important as their human counterparts and so we are launching a full investigation to identify who assaulted a valued police dog.

“We believe there is footage of the incident circulating on social media, so if anyone can share the footage or help us identify those involved, we can seek justice for our canine colleague.

"The violence seen in Tamworth has been abhorrent, with two other police dogs injured too, and I know members of the public will be disgusted that a beautiful animal like Vixen has been harmed whilst trying to keep people safe.

“Police forces across the country all have the same message for the individuals involved in these incidents: you are being pursued and we are working around the clock to find you.”

Staffordshire Police has asked for anyone with any information about the attacks to get in touch by going to mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24N02-PO1