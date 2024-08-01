Pearl dish spotted by accident turns out to be an ancient treasure worth thousands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The intricate bowl, that was of little value to its owner, was spotted by Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Antiques, when he visited the house, near Lichfield, to inspect some French glass and jewellery.

The mother-of-pearl, Indo-Portuguese dish, estimated to be worth £10-15K

He identified the bowl as a highly valuable Elizabethan mother-of-pearl Indo-Portuguese object of cultural significance, believed to have been crafted in Gujarat on the western coast of India in the late 16th or early 17th century.

It is thought to be a rare survivor of wares popular with the wealthy elite and royalty during the days of the Portuguese Empire.

The owner said her husband had acquired the dish in London in the 70s, and had 'no idea' of its potential value.