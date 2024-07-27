Oil spillage on M6 closes two of four lanes
Drivers travelling on the M6 northbound are facing delays this morning due to an oil spillage across the carriageway.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Lanes three and four remain closed within J14 (Stafford) while the spillage is treated.
Motorists are being warned of congestion a mile and a half long on the approach to the incident, and are advised to leave extra time for their journey.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume at around 10.30am.