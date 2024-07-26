'It is heartbreaking': Minibus stolen from air cadets group after four-year fundraising effort

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The white, long wheelbase Ford Transit is believed to have been taken from the Air Training Cadet Corps Headquarters on Grange Road at about 11pm on Wednesday.

The group, which is made up of around 40 youngsters aged between 12 and 20 years old, makes use of the vehicle on a weekly basis as part of first aid training, to go on trips and has previously used it to transport instruments to Remembrance Sunday events.

The minibus which is pictured here being used as part of a first training exercise

The minibus is worth around £10,000 and took four years for the Royal Air Force Cadets to fund through activities including bag packing at shops and car washes, which they also do to help towards its running costs.

Squadron leader Denise Wilde said the group has already had to suspend its upcoming Duke of Edinburgh excursions which had been planned over the six-week summer holidays, with the first walk due to take place on August 9.