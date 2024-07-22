Man dies following collision on A38

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire police were called to the A38 near Burton on Wednesday, July 17, after a white Audi A1 collided with two stationary vehicles on the southbound carriageway.

A man in his 20s was driving the Audi and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sadly, he has now tragically died, and specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this traumatic time.

The update was posted by Staffordshire police earlier today, July 22, and on its site it said: "At about 1.20am on Wednesday, July 17, we were called to the A38 near Burton after a white Audi A1 collided with two stationary vehicles on the southbound carriageway.

"The driver of the Audi, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He has now sadly died from his injuries.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this traumatic time."

Sergeant Richard Moors, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Collision Investigation Unit (CIU), said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young man who has tragically lost his life. An investigation to establish the cause of the collision is ongoing.”

Anyone who may have seen the collision, or those with dashcam footage, can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 19 of 17 July, or message the police directly using Live Chat on its website.