Farmers get warning to watch out for overhead power lines

National Grid Electricity Distribution chiefs have launched the ‘look out, look up’, campaign to remind tractor and harvester vehicles to be aware of electrical equipment to prevent the risk of accidents.

The electricity operator for the Midland said it is often called to incidents involving farm vehicles that have collided with overhead power lines. At least one agricultural accident involving overhead lines is reported every day across the nation.

It stated that reason for collisions include that as farm machinery continue to increase in size, the distance between equipment and nearby power lines is less, meaning that accidents could be more likely to happen unless extra care is taken.

National Grid Electricity Distribution safety manager Paul Woodward said: “Every year, our engineers and technicians are called to incidents involving farming equipment and overhead power lines.

“Accidents involving the electricity supply can have devastating consequences, so it’s really important that the farmers ‘look out’ and ‘look up’ – particularly when working with big or heavy machinery.

“We are committed to ensuring that farm workers have the knowledge and resources they need to get home safe every day, and will continue to work with farming communities in Staffordshire and across the country to reduce incidents involving our power lines.”

Drivers are being advised to:

*Never raise spray booms, cabbage harvesters and trailer bodies under or close to power lines.

*Never store or move materials due to safe clearance distance beneath lines.

*Know the maximum reach and height of vehicles and be vigilant when using GPS.

*You cannot see electricity – stay clear of areas the area around a fallen line, including the soil, equipment and other objects, could be live.

*If contact is made with a power line, farm workers are advised to stay in the cab and try to drive clear. If that is not possible,stay in the cab and telephone 105, only leaving the machine in an emergency.

*When leaving the vehicle do not to hold the machine and touch the ground at the same time - take leaping strides so one foot is clear from the ground at all times - or jump away keeping both feet together.

*Farmers should use the ‘What3Words’ app, which allows network engineers to isolate the power in seconds using remote technology.

Farm Safety Week is July 22-26.