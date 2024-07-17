Fire service warn of gas cannister safety following shed fire in Staffordshire that spread to car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews rushed to the scene of Churchill Road, Stone, just before 2.30pm on Friday, July 12, to reports of a shed that had caught fire in the garden of an address.

On arrival, crews discovered that the fire had also spread to a nearby parked vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, however, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have taken the chance to remind residents about the dangers of storing gas canisters on their properties.

Station manager Liam Hickey said: "Crews quickly and efficiently tackled the fire and stopped it from spreading any further, and they safely removed the gas canisters from the shed once the fire was under control.

"Fortunately no one was injured and the fire didn’t reach any other buildings, but it is important that gas canisters are stored and used correctly to avoid incidents like these from happening."

Following an investigation, the fire was deemed to be accidental due to a gas canister igniting.

The fire service went on to give advice on how to store gas canisters safely, they said: "Make sure gas canisters are always in a stable and upright position when storing them and using them.

"Always store them in a ventilated place. Keep them away from other gases, liquids such as oil and chargeable items like e-bikes. Dispose of empty gas canisters safely and correctly."