McDonald’s plans spark objections in Lichfield and this week’s other applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The previous application for the Eastern Avenue site was refused permission by Lichfield District Council in January because of concerns it “would unacceptably and detrimentally affect the living conditions of nearby properties through noise and disturbance associated with the opening hours and from the coming and goings of patrons, deliveries and food delivery drivers.”

A fresh proposal has now come forward to demolish the existing building to make way for a freestanding restaurant with drive thru, car parking and landscaping.

A statement submitted as part of the latest application said the opening hours had been reduced from a 24-hour operation to 6am to 12am seven days a week.

Another supporting statement said: “The Co-op have relocated from their Eastern Avenue office to new premises in the city centre on Queens Street.

"This application will ensure that the site remains in use and continues to contribute to the local economy and employment.

“The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Lichfield and the restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area.

"Additional public consultation has been undertaken to discuss some of the initial concerns highlighted in the previous application.”

The new application has already sparked objections however. Michelle Allport said: “I live right by this proposal, Eastern Avenue is already horrendous for traffic and racing cars.

“Building a McDonald’s will bring more traffic and more younger lads in cars, plus the foreign delivery drivers that hang around at the back of the McDonald’s in town are intimidating and this problem will also then come here.

"Not only that, the smell, the rubbish and endless problems with youths hanging around I feel is going to greatly impact our area.”

Daniel Woods said: “The site earmarked for this McDonald’s is currently occupied by a special educational needs youth club.

"This club provides invaluable support and resources to young people with special needs, and its eviction would be a significant loss to the community.

“Displacing such an essential facility in favour of a fast-food outlet is not in the best interest of our city’s youth, particularly those who rely on the specialised services and safe environment that the youth club offers.

“Secondly, the proposed location is in close proximity to a large number of residential properties.

"The introduction of a McDonald’s in this area is likely to have a detrimental effect on the local housing market, potentially driving down house prices.

"Increased traffic, noise pollution, and litter associated with a busy fast-food restaurant are likely to make the area less desirable for current and prospective home owners, negatively impacting the overall quality of life for residents.”

Kayleigh Young said: “Lichfield is a small city with a distinctive character and a limited need for additional fast-food outlets.

"Already hosting two McDonald’s restaurants, the introduction of a third within close proximity is unnecessary and risks saturating the market.

“This could potentially undermine local businesses that strive to offer more diverse and healthier dining options to residents and visitors alike.”

Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days:

Stafford Borough Council

24/39343/NOTH: Installation of a third wire to the existing two overhead wires along the established route, the pole heights will not be increased and the pole positions will not be changed on land adjacent Slindon Road, Slindon

24/39319/HOU: Single storey side and rear extension, new porch and internal alterations at Highway Cottage, Main Road, Croxton, ST21 6PF

24/39305/PAR: Prior Approval – change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouse at Grange Farm, Yarlet Lane, Marston, ST18 9ST

24/39280/HOU: Conversion of outbuilding to granny annexe with accessible wetroom at The Grove, Wells Lane, Bradley, ST18 9EE

24/39212/LBC: Repair and refurbishment or replacement of windows at Outlanes Mill Farm, Washdale Lane, Meaford, ST15 8UU

24/39102/FUL: Proposed timber framed holiday lodge with associated access and parking on land adjacent 1 The Yard, Hooks Green Road, Oulton Heath, ST15 8SR

Cannock Chase District Council

CH/24/180: Installation of a new 20m-high telecommunications monopole supporting a headframe to accommodate antennas and transmission dishes; plus ground-based equipment cabinets within a secure fenced compound at Unit 3, Ash Park, Hyssop Close, Hawkes Green, WS11 7XA

CH/24/178: Erection of a rear conservatory at 28 Coalpit Lane, Brereton, WS15 1EN

CH/24/179: Proposed replacement boundary fencing and gates at Cardinal Griffin Catholic High School, Cardinal Way, Cannock, WS11 4AW

CH/24/177: Garage conversion to form a new dwelling at 172 Hednesford Road, Heath Hayes, Cannock, WS12 3DZ

CH/24/175: Conversion of single dwelling into two separate flats at 23 Heath Gap Road, Blackfords, Cannock, WS11 6DY

South Staffordshire District Council

24/00590/TTREE: TPO (Tree Preservation Order) 38.1979: Silver Birch (G1) – dismantle and remove at Donegal, Lawnswood Road, Lawnswood, DY7 5QL

24/00576/FULHH: Single storey side extension at The Haven, Newport Road, Kingswood, WV7 3AJ

24/00574/TREE: G1 – Conifer Hedge – Reduce hedge to 1ft above car park light, removing 9ft from the height of the conifer hedgerow. T1 – Cedar – Cut back from neighbours property to give 6ft clearance and also cutting back on car park side (lowest branches) removing up to 3ft or to a suitable growing point. T2 – Elder (self set) -Dismantle and remove at The Bell Inn, Bell Road, Trysull, WV5 7JB

24/00573/TTREE: TPO 10/00251/TPO Horse chestnut T1 as referenced on the application form. Dismantle and remove at Himley Hall, Himley Road, Himley, DY3 4DF

21/00948/AMEND: Site layout amendments – north and south perimeter access paths changed to concrete – future sprinkler area shown – car park re-configuration – north substation shown with one unit. – external staircase and retaining wall updates – main site entrance updated. Elevations – mullions to southeast elevation update – two windows added to southwest elevation – southwest elevation four gates added into basement fence. External stair and retaining wall updated at Unit D, Vernon Park, Featherstone, WV10 7HP

21/00948/COND6: Discharge of conditon 3 (external materials), condition 4 (drainage plan), condition 8 (CEMP) and conditon 23 (employment and skills framework statement) at Unit 4, Vernon Park, Cannock Road, Featherstone, WV10 7HP

24/00568/FULHH: Single storey rear extension/first floor side and rear extension at 125 Enville Road, Kinver, DY7 6BN

23/00061/AMEND: Add an additional Velux Cabrio at Coppice Corner, Bridgnorth Road, Stourton, DY7 6SE

24/00555/FULHH: Detached building within the curtilage of the parent building for incidental use – home office, gym and toilet facility at Dunsley Hall Farm House, Dunsley Hall Farm Barns, Dunsley Road, Kinver, DY7 6LU

24/00543/FULHH: Large front porch with side and rear ground and first floor extension, plus extended raised rear patio at 10 Downie Road, Bilbrook, WV8 1JE

24/00484/FUL: Change of use of land from agricultural to gypsy/traveller site for four family pitches and pony paddock (retrospective). Each pitch to include two static caravans, one dayroom/amenity building, one tourer caravan and four parking spaces. Septic tank to be replaced with Bio-Disc Treatment Plant on land at Wulfrun Way, Broad Lane, Mossley, WV11 2DZ

Lichfield District Council

24/00746/FUH: Erection of a single and two storey side, front and rear extensions at 2 Cherrywood Way, Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield, B74 4HZ

24/00742/FUH: Retention of block paved drive, associated drainage and boundary fence at 13 Fisherwick Close, Whittington, WS14 9PD

24/00744/FUH: Erection of (8.530m in length 2m high) wooden feather edge fence along part of the western boundary between No11 and No13 at 13 St Chads Road, Lichfield, WS13 7LZ

24/00741/DEM: Prior Notification: Demolition of building (dwelling) at 36 Fox Lane, Alrewas, DE13 7EQ

24/00739/FUH: Erection of a single storey rear extension at 35 Deer Park Road, Fazeley, B78 3SY

24/00733/FUH: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey front, side and rear extensions with associated internal alterations to create an enlarged living room, enlarged home office/guest bedroom, utility room and open plan kitchen/diner at 155 Rugeley Road, Burntwood, WS7 9HA

24/00734/FUH: Erection of a single storey rear extension and side double garage. Raise rear eaves gutter and extend garage at front and extend gable forwards to match existing (resubmission of application 24/00376/FUH) at 10 The Parchments, Lichfield, WS13 7NA

24/00717/FUL: Retention of caravan for security personnel use for a temporary period at Home Farm, Brickhouse Lane, Elford, B79 9DE

24/00705/FUL: Demolition of existing building and erection of a freestanding restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including Customer Order Displays (COD) and Play Frame (Sui Generis) at former Central England Co Op Business Support Centre, Central House, Hermes Road, Lichfield, WS13 6RH

24/00547/OUT: Outline application to erect a two bedroom detached dwelling with all matters reserved (self build) on land rear 46 The Beck, Elford, B79 9BP

24/00532/CLP: Lawful Development Certificate (proposed): erection of rear boundary wall at 1 Church Farm Cottages, Green Lane, Wall, WS14 0AS