Popular Staffordshire pub lodges application to extend opening hours

However it will now be subject to a licensing meeting at Newcastle Borough Council on Friday as four representations against the application were received. Objectors claim that granting the new licence would go against the licensing objectives, in particular concerns over an increase in noise emanating from the premises.

The Wolstanton venue argues that they would like the ability to hold events without the need to give temporary event notices. They have also proposed new conditions relating to CCTV, measures to reduce public nuisance and the Challenge 25 scheme.

No representations from the responsible authorities including Staffordshire Police and Environmental Health were received. However, resident Amy Shirley opposed extending the licence.

In her objection letter she writes: “I think that the extended hours will add to increasing antisocial behaviour seen along the High Street of Wolstanton since the extra pubs have been added. There is now four pubs within a very short space and often from 9pm onwards people can be seen smoking outside, becoming increasingly noisy and even arguing.”

Church Lane resident Susan Bradford adds: “If this application were granted there would inevitably be an increase in noise levels from music on the premises and for longer periods of time. More customers would mean more noise at closing time which at weekends could be as late as 1am.”

It will be up to councillors on the Licensing Sub-Committee at Newcastle Borough Council whether to grant changes to the licence. The committee meeting is set to take place at Castle House on Friday July 12, at 10am.