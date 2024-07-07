Police thwart clean getaway of shop lifters on M6
Police thwarted a gang's clean getaway after they stole a haul of cleaning products.
Motorway cops spotted the gang in Staffordshire after they had committed several shop thefts getting away with Comfort, and washing machine products.
Central Police Motoring Group said: "The car and occupants have been responsible for several shop thefts today in @StaffsPolice @stokenorthLPT @StokeSouthLPT.
"We stopped it on the M6 Southbound, arresting two and seizing the below items:exclamation. The driver also had no insurance @DriveInsured #seized #OpLightning. C-Unit.
The tweet generated several comments on social media, including Paul on X who said: "You would have thought with all that they would of made a clean getaway."
DJ Gary Baldy said: "Must bring you some Comfort."