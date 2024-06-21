'Critical incident' at Staffordshire hospitals caused by high demand is stood down

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident at the University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust had been called on Wednesday after both Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford had been found to be under severe and sustained pressure over the last week.

The trust said that after interventions which had been put in, it had been able to restore normal access.

A spokesman for UHNM said: "UHNM has now stood down from critical incident.

The critical incident had affected County Hospital in Stafford, one of the hospitals reporting a large increase in demand. Photo: Google Street Map

"With the interventions we have taken in the last 48 hours the trust’s position has improved and we have restored normal access to our emergency care services.

"We recognise the huge efforts made by colleagues throughout this period and thank them for their continued hard work.

"The public can continue to help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services.

"If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your need."