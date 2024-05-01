5 of the best Staffordshire Day events taking place around the region

Staffordshire Day falls on May 1 every year and coincides with the creation of the world-famous Wedgwood pottery company in 1759.

Each year, residents, business owners and Staffordshire lovers come together to organise dances, music events and food festivals, all aimed at celebrating what is great about their county.

Staffordshire based artist Ruth Allen, Councillor Philip White and Richard Swancott from Enjoy Staffordshire

This year was made extra special as schoolchildren from various schools around the region created a range of posters, drawings and collages to show their love for their area.

Talking about the day, Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire Council and deputy chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said: "It’s a very special day for us. It’s the anniversary of our most famous son, Josiah Wedgwood, setting up his pottery company in 1759 and helping to transform Staffordshire into the centre of the world’s ceramics industry.

"We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire and over the last seven years, we’ve used ‘Staffordshire Day’ on 1 May to tell everyone what a brilliant place it is to live in and visit."

Perton Middle School are ready to celebrate Staffordshire Day with artist Roz from Complex Simplicity

To help celebrate the occasion, here is our list of the five very best Staffordshire Day events taking place around the region this month.

Staffordshire Moorlands Walking Festival 2024, various places, 26 April to May 6.

Step into Spring and enjoy a variety of beautiful guided walks during the 2024 Staffordshire Moorlands Walking Festival! Most of the walks are free to join and suit various abilities and interests taking place all over the Staffordshire Moorland.

Dine 'N' Devour, a Food artisan festival. Tamworth Castle, May 4 to May 5.

The Dine 'N' Devour food festival returns to Tamworth Castle to provide the very best in artisanal and street food cuisine. Try something new or even something old as you take part in a travelling food festival right in the heart of Tamworth.

Staffordshire Day at Drayton Manor, May 5.

Enjoy the 2024 May Bank Holiday and Staffordshire Day combined at Drayton Manor. Go on the exhilarating rides as you enjoy the day! To top it off, celebrate the very best of Staffordshire with a range of fireworks, live music and late-night rides!

The year was 1944, National Memorial Arboretum, May 3 to May 5.

To mark the 80th anniversary of many landmark moments during the Second World War, the National Memorial Arboretum will host this free event inspired by the years 1944. Show off your vintage moves at the Swing Era dance workshop and meet roaming actors who can bring Staffordshire's wartime past to life!

Spring Plant Fair at Weston Park, Weston Park, Weston-under-Lizard, May 5 to May 6.

This year, to coincide with the Staffordshire Day event, a special reduced price has been offered for the brilliant Planter Hunters' Fair at Weston Park. Get entry to the gardens and parkland where there will be a vibrant show of flowers, trees and greenery all to enjoy!.

For a full list of Staffordshire Day events and information on the day itself, visit the Enjoy Staffordshire website.