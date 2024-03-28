Public urged to help fund renovation of arboretum's 'Shot at Dawn' memorial to executed soldiers

The appeal comes as a new campaign is launched inviting members of the public to support renovation and preservation works of the 'Shot at Dawn' memorial at the arboretum near Alrewas.

The memorial was installed in 2001 with the support of public subscriptions, and now, over 20 years later, it was found that the 309 stakes, each one representing a British Army or Commonwealth soldier that was executed after courts-martial in the First World War, had fallen into a state of disrepair.

The new campaign aims to raise £45,000 to ensure that the memorial will be preserved for future generations to explore, discover and remember.

The 'Shot at Dawn' memorial needs refurbishment

Maria Howes, head of marketing and business development at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "Our visitors regularly tell us how deeply affected they are by the Shot at Dawn memorial, from the symbolism of its location and layout to the individual stories of the young men who were killed.

"Sadly, due to its location next to the River Tame, repeated flooding events have exacerbated the deterioration of the grounds and posts which have had to be replaced several times over the years.

"With the support from the public, sponsors and local businesses, we will ensure that the Shot at Dawn memorial honours the legacy of these 309 soldiers for future generations."

During the First World War, 309 British and Commonwealth soldiers were shot for desertion, cowardice, striking an officer, disobeying a lawful order, casing arms away, mutiny and sleeping at the post. Most of them were sentenced after a short trial at which no real defence was allowed.

The repair works are set to take place at the Arboretum from May 7 for up to six weeks. The names of those who were 'shot at dawn' will remain accessible for those who wish to pay tribute to their service and tragic loss of life.

The 309 replacement posts will be made from durable, recycled material and will no longer need to be replaced every four to seven years. The proposed works will focus on improving drainage, access and new interpretation boards to improve the visitor experience.

Anyone wishing to donate to the refurbishment project can learn more at thenma.org.uk/support-us/shot-at-dawn-restoration.