Alternative recycling centre open all Easter weekend following site closure

The search for an alternative recycling centre comes as Wombourne HWRC (Household Waste Recycling Centre) closed for safety reasons after subsidence was discovered.

Recycling centre users are being urged to use the nearby HWRC at Billbrook, which is open every day this weekend from Good Friday to Easter Monday, from 9am to 5pm.

Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for environment infrastructure and climate change, said: "We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but the safety of the public and staff comes first.

"We’re still looking at some short-term alternative provision in the area, but in the meantime, people can use our site 10 miles away at Bilbrook, or, if it’s something suitable, they can use ‘bring banks’ in community locations."

A large sign announcing the closure was placed at the entrance of the Wombourne centre, with users asked to use the Billbrook site or any other nearby sites while a permanent alternative is found.